7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Location! Condition & Space. Desirable rental for commuters with access to the Metro and buses, near Ft. Belvoir and desirable Kingstowne in Alexandria. Main level has gleaming hardwood floors leading to an open kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliance and a generous breakfast nook leading to a spacious deck. Upper level is carpeted for comfort and has 3 light filled bedrooms with two updated bathrooms. Lower level offers a gas fireplace in a recreation room with a walkout to the yard. Lower level laundry and storage and a 1 car garage too!