7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN
7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN

7719 Markham Grant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7719 Markham Grant Lane, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Location! Condition & Space. Desirable rental for commuters with access to the Metro and buses, near Ft. Belvoir and desirable Kingstowne in Alexandria. Main level has gleaming hardwood floors leading to an open kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliance and a generous breakfast nook leading to a spacious deck. Upper level is carpeted for comfort and has 3 light filled bedrooms with two updated bathrooms. Lower level offers a gas fireplace in a recreation room with a walkout to the yard. Lower level laundry and storage and a 1 car garage too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN have any available units?
7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN have?
Some of 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN currently offering any rent specials?
7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN pet-friendly?
No, 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN offer parking?
Yes, 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN offers parking.
Does 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN have a pool?
No, 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN does not have a pool.
Does 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN have accessible units?
No, 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7719 MARKHAM GRANT LN does not have units with air conditioning.

