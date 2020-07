Amenities

WOW! HI DEF VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE! BEFORE YOU REQUEST A SHOWING YOU MUS WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR. Link is in the MLS or contact agent. Stunningly updated TOP Level 3 bed/2 full bath condo in Kingstowne! Features a loft with family room and bedroom with GIANT walk in closet. All new plumbing and pipes replaced.Brand new laminate flooring,paint and carpet. TV in kitchen, installed TV wall mount and speakers convey!.1 parking spot and PLENTY of open visitor parking.1600+sqft.