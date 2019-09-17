6927-C Mary Caroline Circle

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60b51560a2 ---- Entry level unit features wood floors, fresh paint, walk out to covered patio and steps to grilling area. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, pass-thru, newer cabinets, ad stainless steel fixtures. Living/dining area has modern light fixture and fireplace. Spacious master with two closet and en-suite bath. Full sized front loading washer and dryer in unit, storage off patio. One reserved space, ample guest parking. Victoria Cossings boasts gym, 2 pools, tennis, and basketball courts. Great location- only 5 minutes from Kingstowne Center's restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Close to metro, major highways and Fort Belvior.