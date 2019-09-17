All apartments in Franconia
6927-C Mary Caroline Circle

6927 Mary Caroline Cir · No Longer Available
Location

6927 Mary Caroline Cir, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60b51560a2 ---- Entry level unit features wood floors, fresh paint, walk out to covered patio and steps to grilling area. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, pass-thru, newer cabinets, ad stainless steel fixtures. Living/dining area has modern light fixture and fireplace. Spacious master with two closet and en-suite bath. Full sized front loading washer and dryer in unit, storage off patio. One reserved space, ample guest parking. Victoria Cossings boasts gym, 2 pools, tennis, and basketball courts. Great location- only 5 minutes from Kingstowne Center's restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Close to metro, major highways and Fort Belvior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle have any available units?
6927-C Mary Caroline Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle have?
Some of 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6927-C Mary Caroline Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle offers parking.
Does 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle has a pool.
Does 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle have accessible units?
No, 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6927-C Mary Caroline Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
