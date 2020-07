6917 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

WELCOME HOME! THIS WARM & INVITING, FURNISHED, 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO IN VICTORIA CROSSINGS IS MOVE IN READY ** THIS UNIT FEATURES NEW SS APPLIANCES, AN IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, CUSTOM PAINT, UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES, NEW TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, A SEPARATE DINING AREA, AN IMMENSE AMOUNT OF NATURAL LIGHT & A PRIVATE BALCONY ** LIVING SPACE THAT OPENS TO DINING AREA & KITCHEN ** MASTER BDRM WITH TWO CLOSETS AND ITS OWN BTHRM ** ENJOY THE MANCHESTER LAKES COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, AND A PICNIC AREA ** CONDO IS WALKING DISTANCE TO PARKS, RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES, ENTERTAINMENT & SHOPPING ** SHORT DRIVE TO I495, I395 & PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION (BLUE/YELLOW LINE METRO) ** FURNITURE IS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT THE BEGINNING OF LEASE TERM FOR $1,750, EXCLUDING PATIO FURNITURE ** MUST SEE!