6727 SULLIVAN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.5BATHS! 1 Car Garage! Open Floor Plan! Granite Countertops and Kitchen Island! Hardwood Floors on Kitchen and Dining Room! Large deck adjacent to Kitchen and Dining Room! Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and His and Hers Bathroom Layout. Half bathroom on main level for guests! Fireplace located in basement with walkout slide door to the backyard. Beautiful and quiet neighborhood! Close to many restaurants, supermarkets, and shopping centers such as Landsdowne Centre, Springfield Town Center, Kingstowne Towne Center, and Fort Belvoir! 3 miles away from Springfield Metro! Applications accepted at link: https://propertymanage.biz/u36158/rentals/detail?p=59242018