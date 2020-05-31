All apartments in Franconia
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6711 SULLIVAN WAY
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:39 PM

6711 SULLIVAN WAY

6711 Sullivan Way · No Longer Available
Location

6711 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Fabulous 2-Car Garage, End Unit TH with 3BR/2.5BA located in resort like Island Creek which is conveniently located within 1-3 miles of Springfield-Franconia Metro, Fort Belvoir, Kingstowne & Springfiled Shopping Centers, Elementary-Middle-High Schools, Wegmans and other Grocery Chains, and restaurants! Home features gorgeous chef kitchen with loads of room for friends and family, wood floors, beautifully renovated MBA and Family Room in LL. Community amenities include, pool, clubhouse, walking trails, tennis and volleyball courts. Minimum 2 year lease, pet friendly with additional deposit, all apps done online at longandfoster.com. $55 app fee per adult. 1 months security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 SULLIVAN WAY have any available units?
6711 SULLIVAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6711 SULLIVAN WAY have?
Some of 6711 SULLIVAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6711 SULLIVAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6711 SULLIVAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 SULLIVAN WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6711 SULLIVAN WAY is pet friendly.
Does 6711 SULLIVAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6711 SULLIVAN WAY offers parking.
Does 6711 SULLIVAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6711 SULLIVAN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 SULLIVAN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6711 SULLIVAN WAY has a pool.
Does 6711 SULLIVAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 6711 SULLIVAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 SULLIVAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6711 SULLIVAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6711 SULLIVAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6711 SULLIVAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

