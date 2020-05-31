6711 SULLIVAN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Fabulous 2-Car Garage, End Unit TH with 3BR/2.5BA located in resort like Island Creek which is conveniently located within 1-3 miles of Springfield-Franconia Metro, Fort Belvoir, Kingstowne & Springfiled Shopping Centers, Elementary-Middle-High Schools, Wegmans and other Grocery Chains, and restaurants! Home features gorgeous chef kitchen with loads of room for friends and family, wood floors, beautifully renovated MBA and Family Room in LL. Community amenities include, pool, clubhouse, walking trails, tennis and volleyball courts. Minimum 2 year lease, pet friendly with additional deposit, all apps done online at longandfoster.com. $55 app fee per adult. 1 months security deposit.