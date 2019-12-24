6608 MORNING VIEW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool playground

Spruced up two level townhouse/one assigned parking space. Newer appliances. Located close to one of Fort Belvoir Gates. Short distance to Pool, tot lot, tennis courts, jogging path. Wegman's Grocery Store and LA Fitness within minutes as well as two shopping malls. No pets, no smokers. Certified funds needed for First Months Rent with Application and Security Deposit at leasing appointment-show and rent-thanks. Tenant pays all utilities. $40 application fee per tenant. Show and rent! Thanks.