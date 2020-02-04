All apartments in Franconia
February 4 2020

6607 Thackwell Way

6607 Thackwell Way · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Thackwell Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
2BR/2.5BA Condo in Island Creek - Alexandria 22315 OPEN HOUSE 1-19-20 FROM 2-4PM -
Welcome to 6607- (C) 2204 Thackwell Way, a terrific 3 level GARAGE condo for rent in the desirable Island Creek community of Alexandria, VA! This fantastic home has a sprawling open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light throughout. The family room features a stunning gas fireplace with marble surround, access to the rear balcony, and crown/chair molding in the dining room. Filled with natural light, the master bedroom boasts 2 walk-in closets and master bath offering a dual sink vanity, shower, and tub. Master bedroom number 2 also features it's own full bath and natural light. This lovely community offers a variety of amenities including an outdoor pool, sports courts, a playground, and scenic walking paths. It is conveniently located near all major commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield VRE/Metro Station, Fort Belvoir and is just minutes away from the Hilltop Center, Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers! Listing courtesy of David Warner and Samson Properties, 6363 Walker Lane, Suite 130, Alexandria, VA 22310, email dave@davidwarnerrealtor.com, phone direct 703-887-0112. Please use the proceeding info to inquire for more info!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2776956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Thackwell Way have any available units?
6607 Thackwell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6607 Thackwell Way have?
Some of 6607 Thackwell Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 Thackwell Way currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Thackwell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Thackwell Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6607 Thackwell Way is pet friendly.
Does 6607 Thackwell Way offer parking?
Yes, 6607 Thackwell Way offers parking.
Does 6607 Thackwell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Thackwell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Thackwell Way have a pool?
Yes, 6607 Thackwell Way has a pool.
Does 6607 Thackwell Way have accessible units?
No, 6607 Thackwell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Thackwell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 Thackwell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Thackwell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 Thackwell Way does not have units with air conditioning.

