6607 Thackwell Way

2BR/2.5BA Condo in Island Creek - Alexandria 22315 OPEN HOUSE 1-19-20 FROM 2-4PM -

Welcome to 6607- (C) 2204 Thackwell Way, a terrific 3 level GARAGE condo for rent in the desirable Island Creek community of Alexandria, VA! This fantastic home has a sprawling open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light throughout. The family room features a stunning gas fireplace with marble surround, access to the rear balcony, and crown/chair molding in the dining room. Filled with natural light, the master bedroom boasts 2 walk-in closets and master bath offering a dual sink vanity, shower, and tub. Master bedroom number 2 also features it's own full bath and natural light. This lovely community offers a variety of amenities including an outdoor pool, sports courts, a playground, and scenic walking paths. It is conveniently located near all major commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield VRE/Metro Station, Fort Belvoir and is just minutes away from the Hilltop Center, Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers! Listing courtesy of David Warner and Samson Properties, 6363 Walker Lane, Suite 130, Alexandria, VA 22310, email dave@davidwarnerrealtor.com, phone direct 703-887-0112. Please use the proceeding info to inquire for more info!



No Cats Allowed



