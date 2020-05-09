All apartments in Franconia
6535 COACHLEIGH WAY

6535 Coachleigh Way · No Longer Available
Location

6535 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for move-in 5/11/2020! Convenient Amberleigh neighborhood. Short walk to Metro. Hardwood floors in living room. Bay window in kitchen overlooks gorgeous woods. 3 full baths (1 in lower level). Lower level rec. room w/walk-out & fireplace. Ground level deck. Large storage room. Landlord will consider pets - case-by-case with a $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2195) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

