Available for move-in 5/11/2020! Convenient Amberleigh neighborhood. Short walk to Metro. Hardwood floors in living room. Bay window in kitchen overlooks gorgeous woods. 3 full baths (1 in lower level). Lower level rec. room w/walk-out & fireplace. Ground level deck. Large storage room. Landlord will consider pets - case-by-case with a $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2195) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY have any available units?
6535 COACHLEIGH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY have?
Some of 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6535 COACHLEIGH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY is pet friendly.
Does 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY offer parking?
No, 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY have a pool?
No, 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY have accessible units?
No, 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6535 COACHLEIGH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
