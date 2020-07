Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

Great location in Amberleigh backs to open common area & tot lot. Walk to Springfield Metro (paved path through woods). REMODELED in 2018. Open floor plan with new hardwood floors on main level, carpet up & down, Kitchen updated & opened up to Dining. Updated baths. Bright rec room w/fireplace walks out to fenced back yard & common area. Separate large workshop area and laundry in basement.