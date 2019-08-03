All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6510 YADKIN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6510 YADKIN COURT
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

6510 YADKIN COURT

6510 Yadkin Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6510 Yadkin Court, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
WOW PRICE and Available NOW!!*** Alexandria 2 LVL TH w/3BR, 2.5BA w/ PATIO & FENCED Back Yard***FRESH PAINT, NEW Floors on Main Level, NEW Stair Carpeting, NEW Light Fixtures and NEW Blinds! Bright Kitchen with White Appliances and Large Window***Washer/Dryer in Kitchen on Main Level!!***All Bedrooms with engineered HardWood Floors & Ceiling Fans*** TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES! Community Pools, Two Tennis Courts, Tot Lot!** Lawn mowing included! FRANCONIA/SPRINGFIELD Metro and VRE - 10 min by bike, 7 min by car!! Easy Access to I-95! SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS at nearby Springfield Town Center Mall*** This Home WON"T LAST!***SUPER LOCATION!***http://www.myfranconiacommons.org/photos/?view=list&album=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 YADKIN COURT have any available units?
6510 YADKIN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6510 YADKIN COURT have?
Some of 6510 YADKIN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 YADKIN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6510 YADKIN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 YADKIN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6510 YADKIN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6510 YADKIN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6510 YADKIN COURT offers parking.
Does 6510 YADKIN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6510 YADKIN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 YADKIN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6510 YADKIN COURT has a pool.
Does 6510 YADKIN COURT have accessible units?
No, 6510 YADKIN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 YADKIN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6510 YADKIN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6510 YADKIN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6510 YADKIN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 3 Bedrooms
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
Accokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America