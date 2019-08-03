6510 YADKIN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

WOW PRICE and Available NOW!!*** Alexandria 2 LVL TH w/3BR, 2.5BA w/ PATIO & FENCED Back Yard***FRESH PAINT, NEW Floors on Main Level, NEW Stair Carpeting, NEW Light Fixtures and NEW Blinds! Bright Kitchen with White Appliances and Large Window***Washer/Dryer in Kitchen on Main Level!!***All Bedrooms with engineered HardWood Floors & Ceiling Fans*** TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES! Community Pools, Two Tennis Courts, Tot Lot!** Lawn mowing included! FRANCONIA/SPRINGFIELD Metro and VRE - 10 min by bike, 7 min by car!! Easy Access to I-95! SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS at nearby Springfield Town Center Mall*** This Home WON"T LAST!***SUPER LOCATION!***http://www.myfranconiacommons.org/photos/?view=list&album=1