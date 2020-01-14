All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6465 Rockshire ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6465 Rockshire ct
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

6465 Rockshire ct

6465 Rockshire Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6465 Rockshire Court, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 185984

End-Unit 3 level Town-home. Double hung windows, 4 rooms on the upper level ,2 rooms in the Fully finished basement, new roof, double hung windows. Hardwood floors on main level and upper level. Large living/dining room with walk-out to large fenced backyard.

Community pool, multiple playgrounds, basketball court, and multiple community activities throughout the year. Reserved parking spaces in front of property and an overflow parking lot for visitor parking. Located in the Fairfax County Public School district in Alexandria-Kingstowne-Franconia area.

Minutes to 95 / 3-95 / 4-95/ Fairfax County Parkway, Springfield Town center, and Walking distance to Springfield Metro Station. Utilities not included. Tenant in charge of electricity, water, and cable/internet/phone bill.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185984
Property Id 185984

(RLNE5370015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6465 Rockshire ct have any available units?
6465 Rockshire ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6465 Rockshire ct have?
Some of 6465 Rockshire ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6465 Rockshire ct currently offering any rent specials?
6465 Rockshire ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6465 Rockshire ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6465 Rockshire ct is pet friendly.
Does 6465 Rockshire ct offer parking?
Yes, 6465 Rockshire ct offers parking.
Does 6465 Rockshire ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6465 Rockshire ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6465 Rockshire ct have a pool?
Yes, 6465 Rockshire ct has a pool.
Does 6465 Rockshire ct have accessible units?
No, 6465 Rockshire ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6465 Rockshire ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6465 Rockshire ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6465 Rockshire ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6465 Rockshire ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 3 Bedrooms
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
Accokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America