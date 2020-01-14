6465 Rockshire ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool dogs allowed guest parking internet access pet friendly

Townhouse for Rent



End-Unit 3 level Town-home. Double hung windows, 4 rooms on the upper level ,2 rooms in the Fully finished basement, new roof, double hung windows. Hardwood floors on main level and upper level. Large living/dining room with walk-out to large fenced backyard.



Community pool, multiple playgrounds, basketball court, and multiple community activities throughout the year. Reserved parking spaces in front of property and an overflow parking lot for visitor parking. Located in the Fairfax County Public School district in Alexandria-Kingstowne-Franconia area.



Minutes to 95 / 3-95 / 4-95/ Fairfax County Parkway, Springfield Town center, and Walking distance to Springfield Metro Station. Utilities not included. Tenant in charge of electricity, water, and cable/internet/phone bill.

