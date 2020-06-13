Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM
6425 FLEET DRIVE
6425 Fleet Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6425 Fleet Drive, Franconia, VA 22310
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bed 1 bath rambler shed for additional storage. Excellent location minutes to Kingstowne 495/395/95 Springfield town center and Franconia metro station. New fence and paint. No pets no smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6425 FLEET DRIVE have any available units?
6425 FLEET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Franconia, VA
.
What amenities does 6425 FLEET DRIVE have?
Some of 6425 FLEET DRIVE's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and extra storage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6425 FLEET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6425 FLEET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 FLEET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6425 FLEET DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Franconia
.
Does 6425 FLEET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6425 FLEET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6425 FLEET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 FLEET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 FLEET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6425 FLEET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6425 FLEET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6425 FLEET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 FLEET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6425 FLEET DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 FLEET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6425 FLEET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
