All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE

6118 Essex House Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

6118 Essex House Square, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
2 level condo with fireplace and built in shelves - 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths - both with walk in closets. Loft area for additional living space with a large closet and cute shelving built ins. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets plus pantry. Washer and dryer in the unit. Living room boasts cathedral ceiling with skylight and ceiling fan - access to the large balcony. Master bedroom also has access to the balcony. Additional storage closet on the balcony, also. Owners left an electric grill for tenants use. Vacant and easy to view! Only utility to pay is electric! Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE have any available units?
6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE have?
Some of 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFranconia Apartments with Balconies
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Franconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America