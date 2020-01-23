6118 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE

Amenities

2 level condo with fireplace and built in shelves - 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths - both with walk in closets. Loft area for additional living space with a large closet and cute shelving built ins. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets plus pantry. Washer and dryer in the unit. Living room boasts cathedral ceiling with skylight and ceiling fan - access to the large balcony. Master bedroom also has access to the balcony. Additional storage closet on the balcony, also. Owners left an electric grill for tenants use. Vacant and easy to view! Only utility to pay is electric! Water included in rent.