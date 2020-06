Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this two bedroom cozy condo with wood-burning fireplace. Reserved parking spot. Pool and fitness. Walk to shopping center or five minutes from Springfield Mall. 10-15 mins from NGA, Patriot Ridge and Ft. Belvoir (get home early!) No pet rent. Save on A/C as the unit faces East ... lots of morning light.



Available August 1. Call 727-288-5165 to set an appointment to view.