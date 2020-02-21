6015-F CURTIER DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome to 6015-F Curtier Drive, a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in highly desirable Tiers of Manchester Lakes. This great home has fresh paint throughout, newer carpet, new doors and hardware and gleaming hardwood floors in the living room. The updated kitchen features granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom offers ample closet space and an updated master bath with new vanity and separate shower. Upstairs, there is an open loft with skylight and a relaxing fireplace. A washer and dryer are conveniently located in-unit. In addition to great community amenities including pools, tennis courts and playgrounds, this residence is super-close to I-95-395/495, Metro, and 2 Town Centers. You'll want to make this property yours!