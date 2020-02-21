All apartments in Franconia
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

6015-F CURTIER DR

6015 Curtier Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Curtier Dr, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to 6015-F Curtier Drive, a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in highly desirable Tiers of Manchester Lakes. This great home has fresh paint throughout, newer carpet, new doors and hardware and gleaming hardwood floors in the living room. The updated kitchen features granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom offers ample closet space and an updated master bath with new vanity and separate shower. Upstairs, there is an open loft with skylight and a relaxing fireplace. A washer and dryer are conveniently located in-unit. In addition to great community amenities including pools, tennis courts and playgrounds, this residence is super-close to I-95-395/495, Metro, and 2 Town Centers. You'll want to make this property yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015-F CURTIER DR have any available units?
6015-F CURTIER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6015-F CURTIER DR have?
Some of 6015-F CURTIER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015-F CURTIER DR currently offering any rent specials?
6015-F CURTIER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015-F CURTIER DR pet-friendly?
No, 6015-F CURTIER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6015-F CURTIER DR offer parking?
Yes, 6015-F CURTIER DR offers parking.
Does 6015-F CURTIER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015-F CURTIER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015-F CURTIER DR have a pool?
Yes, 6015-F CURTIER DR has a pool.
Does 6015-F CURTIER DR have accessible units?
No, 6015-F CURTIER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6015-F CURTIER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015-F CURTIER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6015-F CURTIER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015-F CURTIER DR does not have units with air conditioning.

