6004 CURTIER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Make The Tiers at Manchester Lakes your home. Bright first-floor garden style patio condo. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances. New washer/dryer. Enjoy the warmth of the wood-burning fireplace. One assigned parking space. One Pet considered on a Case by Case basis with a non-refundable Pet Deposit. Ask about the Lease Special with a 24 Month Lease.Great location near Springfield Franconia Metro Rail Station, Kingstowne, and Springfield Towncenter. Easy commute to the Navigation Center Coast Guard Base and Fort Belvoir.