Franconia, VA
6004 CURTIER DRIVE
6004 CURTIER DRIVE

6004 Curtier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Curtier Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Make The Tiers at Manchester Lakes your home. Bright first-floor garden style patio condo. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances. New washer/dryer. Enjoy the warmth of the wood-burning fireplace. One assigned parking space. One Pet considered on a Case by Case basis with a non-refundable Pet Deposit. Ask about the Lease Special with a 24 Month Lease.Great location near Springfield Franconia Metro Rail Station, Kingstowne, and Springfield Towncenter. Easy commute to the Navigation Center Coast Guard Base and Fort Belvoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 CURTIER DRIVE have any available units?
6004 CURTIER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6004 CURTIER DRIVE have?
Some of 6004 CURTIER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 CURTIER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6004 CURTIER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 CURTIER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6004 CURTIER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6004 CURTIER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6004 CURTIER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6004 CURTIER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6004 CURTIER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 CURTIER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6004 CURTIER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6004 CURTIER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6004 CURTIER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 CURTIER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 CURTIER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 CURTIER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6004 CURTIER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
