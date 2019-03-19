5922 HEATHERWOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Short-term rental. Only 6 months or less. Fresh painted and ready for new Tenant! Located in the convenient Runnymeade just minutes to Van Dorn metro. Large eat-in kitchen, half bath, DR and LR w/ fireplace on first floor. French doors from LR to large deck. Master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet on 2nd level. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on 2nd level. Basement features half bath and finished family room w/ sliding doors leading to private patio and fenced yard. Plenty of storage throughout. Reserved parking space. Pets considered on case-by-case basis w/ deposit. Available immediately.