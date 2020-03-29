5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool

Beautiful updated Light-filled, well-planned second-floor condo unit with a fireplace, balcony, and ample off-street parking. Large living room plus separate dining/breakfast area. Two large bedrooms with full private baths for each. The Master bedroom includes a luxury master bath with a soaking tub and separate shower plus a large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage plus an additional outside storage unit! Washer/Dryer in unit. AN UNMATCHED LOCATION; walk or use the convenient shuttle to the Van Dorn Metro Station, located just minutes from all commuter routes, minutes to Reagan National Airport, Washington, DC, Fort Belvoir, The Pentagon, and the Kingstowne Town Center! Residents enjoy fantastic community amenities, including a community center, swimming pool, and playground. No smoking, pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit~available immediately.