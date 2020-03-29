All apartments in Franconia
Franconia, VA
5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE
5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE

5909 Founders Hill Drive
Franconia
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5909 Founders Hill Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful updated Light-filled, well-planned second-floor condo unit with a fireplace, balcony, and ample off-street parking. Large living room plus separate dining/breakfast area. Two large bedrooms with full private baths for each. The Master bedroom includes a luxury master bath with a soaking tub and separate shower plus a large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage plus an additional outside storage unit! Washer/Dryer in unit. AN UNMATCHED LOCATION; walk or use the convenient shuttle to the Van Dorn Metro Station, located just minutes from all commuter routes, minutes to Reagan National Airport, Washington, DC, Fort Belvoir, The Pentagon, and the Kingstowne Town Center! Residents enjoy fantastic community amenities, including a community center, swimming pool, and playground. No smoking, pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit~available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have any available units?
5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5909 FOUNDERS HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

