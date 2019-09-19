All apartments in Franconia
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE

5814 Katelyn Mary Place · No Longer Available
Location

5814 Katelyn Mary Place, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
SYCAMORES AT VAN DORN. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS. NEW CARPETING, NEW PAINT. TWO WAY FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM. BREAKFAST BAR IN KITCHEN. TOT LOT & SWIMMING POOL ON PREMISE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE have any available units?
5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE have?
Some of 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE offer parking?
No, 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE has a pool.
Does 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5814 KATELYN MARY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
