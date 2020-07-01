153 Apartments for rent in Fort Hunt, VA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
1112 GLADSTONE PL
1112 Gladstone Place, Fort Hunt, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location, location: Close to Ft. Belvoir. Easy commute to Pentagon/DC via car or express bus. Reasonable drive to Huntington Metro station with parking. Close to the bike/walk/run path along the Pentagon.

1 of 43

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
1116 ANESBURY LANE
1116 Anesbury Lane, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1883 sqft
Stunning and unique 4 bedroom + office, 3 full bathrooms and 1 car garage single family home in desirable Collingwood Estates. Home features gleaming hardwood floors, sun room, skylights and recessed lighting.

1 of 34

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8524 DOTER DRIVE
8524 Doter Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2156 sqft
****** JUST LISTED IN WAYNEWOOD!. ****** IMPORTANT: 2-Year Minimum Lease Required/3-Year Maximum. Available for Occupancy July 17, 2020. Only one very small dog considered on case-by-case basis.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Hunt
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
157 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
3 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.

1 of 11

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,248
2778 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.

1 of 21

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8276 JAKE PLACE
8276 Jakes Place, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED Beautiful 3BR, 2 1/2 BA brick townhome, end unit, w/garage in lovely Mt. Vernon. Meticulous condition & freshly painted. All 3 levels above ground. Great light, open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Groveton
7026 QUANDER ROAD
7026 Quander Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1917 sqft
THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Popular Bucknell Manor community. .Amazing open floor plan. Fresh paint, charming built-ins, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and oversized windows create luxurious natural lighting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2065 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Hunt
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
11 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,765
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
114 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
32 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,718
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,268
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
20 Units Available
Old Town North
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$2,094
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,317
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1183 sqft
Gables Old Town North embraces its historic setting and the community has become a choice for refined living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,016
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
57 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Harbor Place
1101 Palmer Rd, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1053 sqft
Luxury apartments located minutes from fine dining and attractions, including Gaylord National Harbor and Convention Center, Old Towne Alexandria, Reagan Airport, Rosecroft Raceway, and Six Flags. Pool, gym, business center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
50 Units Available
Huntington
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,491
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
$
44 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,212
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
51 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,577
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
34 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,633
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
City Guide for Fort Hunt, VA

Live among the spies of the intelligence community in Fort Hunt, VA where the city rose to fame for being the site of P.O Box 1142, an ultra secretive American military intelligence facility from World War II. At one time, this facility was used to house and interview Prisoners of War, including rocket scientist Wernher von Braun and German U-Boat Commander Werner Henke.

Once an integral asset for the United States military in every conflict since the Spanish-American War, Fort Hunt is now a thriving community just a half hour drive from the nation's capitol in Washington, D.C. In its older days, Fort Hunt served as a location to house American soldiers and fortify our borders from attack. If an enemy force had been able to infiltrate Fort Hunt, they would have been able to reach Washington, D.C. with little opposition. After the war, the actual fort has become an important historical attraction and the site of many of the city's best restaurants and shopping destinations. Located in the heart of Fairfax County, Fort Hunt had an estimated population of 16045 in 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fort Hunt, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Hunt renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

