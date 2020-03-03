7607 FORT HUNT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking

Not your typical rental! Sited on 1/2 acre lot just 2 blocks from GW Parkway and 6 minutes from Old Town Alexandria, is this private oasis. Charming rustic exterior gives way to a spacious open floorplan. Large entry hall with adjacent 4th bedroom, recreation room or home office. Open concept living area boasts wood burning fireplace, large living room, elegant formal dining and a chefs kitchen with tons of high end cabinetry, stainless appliances, and granite counters. Master suite is the epitome of luxury. Separate soaking tub, large shower, two sinks and huge walk-in closet with laundry. Two other bedrooms and a full renovated bath complete this area. Outside, you will fine a massive fenced and terraced rear yard with huge patio, private deck (off bedroom) and charming courtyard spaces for entertaining and play.