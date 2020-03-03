All apartments in Fort Hunt
7607 FORT HUNT ROAD

7607 Fort Hunt Road · No Longer Available
Location

7607 Fort Hunt Road, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
Not your typical rental! Sited on 1/2 acre lot just 2 blocks from GW Parkway and 6 minutes from Old Town Alexandria, is this private oasis. Charming rustic exterior gives way to a spacious open floorplan. Large entry hall with adjacent 4th bedroom, recreation room or home office. Open concept living area boasts wood burning fireplace, large living room, elegant formal dining and a chefs kitchen with tons of high end cabinetry, stainless appliances, and granite counters. Master suite is the epitome of luxury. Separate soaking tub, large shower, two sinks and huge walk-in closet with laundry. Two other bedrooms and a full renovated bath complete this area. Outside, you will fine a massive fenced and terraced rear yard with huge patio, private deck (off bedroom) and charming courtyard spaces for entertaining and play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD have any available units?
7607 FORT HUNT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD have?
Some of 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7607 FORT HUNT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD is not pet friendly.
Does 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD offers parking.
Does 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD have a pool?
No, 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7607 FORT HUNT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
