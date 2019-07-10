2001 OLD STAGE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

See virtual tour for photos. Not your typical rental!! Attractive colonial in sought after Stratford Landing school district. Updates include cherry cabinetry, high-end stainless appliances (Dacor and Subzero), granite counters, recessed lighting, front-load washer and dryer (on bedroom level), and renovated bathrooms. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood flooring throughout.4 bedrooms upstairs with large master suite with dressing area, walk-in closet and renovated bath. Master has a second closet as well. ***See virtual tour link for more photos, floorplan and virtual tour of the house.***Huge side yard with adequate room for football and soccer games (landlord pays for lawn service!) 2 car garage too! Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Virginia.