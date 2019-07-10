2001 OLD STAGE ROAD

Amenities
See virtual tour for photos. Not your typical rental!! Attractive colonial in sought after Stratford Landing school district. Updates include cherry cabinetry, high-end stainless appliances (Dacor and Subzero), granite counters, recessed lighting, front-load washer and dryer (on bedroom level), and renovated bathrooms. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood flooring throughout.4 bedrooms upstairs with large master suite with dressing area, walk-in closet and renovated bath. Master has a second closet as well. ***See virtual tour link for more photos, floorplan and virtual tour of the house.***Huge side yard with adequate room for football and soccer games (landlord pays for lawn service!) 2 car garage too! Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Virginia.