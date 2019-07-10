All apartments in Fort Hunt
2001 OLD STAGE ROAD
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

2001 OLD STAGE ROAD

2001 Old Stage Road · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Old Stage Road, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
See virtual tour for photos. Not your typical rental!! Attractive colonial in sought after Stratford Landing school district. Updates include cherry cabinetry, high-end stainless appliances (Dacor and Subzero), granite counters, recessed lighting, front-load washer and dryer (on bedroom level), and renovated bathrooms. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood flooring throughout.4 bedrooms upstairs with large master suite with dressing area, walk-in closet and renovated bath. Master has a second closet as well. ***See virtual tour link for more photos, floorplan and virtual tour of the house.***Huge side yard with adequate room for football and soccer games (landlord pays for lawn service!) 2 car garage too! Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Virginia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD have any available units?
2001 OLD STAGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD have?
Some of 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2001 OLD STAGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Hunt.
Does 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 OLD STAGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
