Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace

Beautiful like new home steps to the Potomac River and GW Parkway. Light filled home is perfect for both formal and informal entertaining. Main level features Brazilian Cherry floors, office, family room with gas fireplace and gourmet kitchen/breakfast w deck to the yard. Upper level has a master bedroom with lux bath, sitting room and private deck, jack and jill bedrooms and a second master.