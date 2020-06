Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED & BEAUTIFUL*More open floorplan! Brand New Flooring & Recess lighting thru-out main floor*New light fixures*Freshly Painted*GREAT TH in the heart of Falls Church. This home is a must see! Close to shopping, dining, and transportation. Roomy throughout and lots of storage in lower level. Check out the schools, you'll Love the results! Charming landscaping in front and back. No smokers. Available Immediately!