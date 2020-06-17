All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like
200 N. Maple Avenue #514.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
200 N. Maple Avenue #514
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

200 N. Maple Avenue #514

200 North Maple Avenue · (571) 315-6092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

200 North Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Park Towers: 1000+ s.f. in the Heart of Falls Church City, Utilities Included, Pool. - Bright, neutral 1000+ sq ft 5th floor north-facing unit overlooking the pool. Located in the heart of Falls Church City, walking distance from everything! Parquet floors throughout (no carpet) and plenty of closet space. Rent includes pool privileges, parking and UTILITIES. Laundry rooms on each floor. No smoking, no pets. Tenant occupied.

Visit the condo association website: http://www.parktowersfallschurch.com/index.html

Available 4/10/2020
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security deposit: $1950
Application fee: $50
Move-in fee: $200

Qualifying income: $78,000 ( Allow 2 incomes)

Listed by Zhen Lin, Realtor.
For information and showing call Zhen 571-315-6092. zhen.lin@bhgpremier.com

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
1515 14th St, NW, Suite 200
Washington, DC 20005
Office: (703)596-4446

Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc
Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1928101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 have any available units?
200 N. Maple Avenue #514 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 have?
Some of 200 N. Maple Avenue #514's amenities include parking, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 currently offering any rent specials?
200 N. Maple Avenue #514 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 pet-friendly?
No, 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 offer parking?
Yes, 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 does offer parking.
Does 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 have a pool?
Yes, 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 has a pool.
Does 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 have accessible units?
No, 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 N. Maple Avenue #514 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln
Falls Church, VA 22042
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St
Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard
Falls Church, VA 22044
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct
Falls Church, VA 22042
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr
Falls Church, VA 22043
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 BedroomsFalls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with ParkingFalls Church Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia