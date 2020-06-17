200 N. Maple Avenue #514.

Amenities

Park Towers: 1000+ s.f. in the Heart of Falls Church City, Utilities Included, Pool. - Bright, neutral 1000+ sq ft 5th floor north-facing unit overlooking the pool. Located in the heart of Falls Church City, walking distance from everything! Parquet floors throughout (no carpet) and plenty of closet space. Rent includes pool privileges, parking and UTILITIES. Laundry rooms on each floor. No smoking, no pets. Tenant occupied.



Visit the condo association website: http://www.parktowersfallschurch.com/index.html



Available 4/10/2020

Lease term: 1 to 3 years

Security deposit: $1950

Application fee: $50

Move-in fee: $200



Qualifying income: $78,000 ( Allow 2 incomes)



Listed by Zhen Lin, Realtor.

For information and showing call Zhen 571-315-6092. zhen.lin@bhgpremier.com



Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

1515 14th St, NW, Suite 200

Washington, DC 20005

Office: (703)596-4446



Showings by appointment.



This property is professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia



No Pets Allowed



