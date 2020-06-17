200 N. Maple Avenue #514.

Amenities
Park Towers: 1000+ s.f. in the Heart of Falls Church City, Utilities Included, Pool. - Bright, neutral 1000+ sq ft 5th floor north-facing unit overlooking the pool. Located in the heart of Falls Church City, walking distance from everything! Parquet floors throughout (no carpet) and plenty of closet space. Rent includes pool privileges, parking and UTILITIES. Laundry rooms on each floor. No smoking, no pets. Tenant occupied.
Visit the condo association website: http://www.parktowersfallschurch.com/index.html
Available 4/10/2020
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security deposit: $1950
Application fee: $50
Move-in fee: $200
Qualifying income: $78,000 ( Allow 2 incomes)
Listed by Zhen Lin, Realtor.
For information and showing call Zhen 571-315-6092. zhen.lin@bhgpremier.com
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
1515 14th St, NW, Suite 200
Washington, DC 20005
Office: (703)596-4446
Showings by appointment.
This property is professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc
Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1928101)