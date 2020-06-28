All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 9758 RANGER RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
9758 RANGER RD
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:49 AM

9758 RANGER RD

9758 Ranger Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9758 Ranger Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 level townhouse in park-like setting, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, Large eat-in kitchen,fully fenced rear yard with patio, dressing area in master bedroom, Hardwood Floors throughout, New Carpet in Rec Rm, New paint throughout, Newer windows, across the street from Draper park, easy access to Fairfax High School, George Mason University, Vienna Metro. 1ST mo rent plus app fee required at application. Security Deposit equal to one month rent due prior to occupancy. All checks to be certified funds. Renters insurance required. Window blinds being purchased by Landlord. Park in # 9758 or any of the open spaces. This is a non-smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9758 RANGER RD have any available units?
9758 RANGER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 9758 RANGER RD have?
Some of 9758 RANGER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9758 RANGER RD currently offering any rent specials?
9758 RANGER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9758 RANGER RD pet-friendly?
No, 9758 RANGER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 9758 RANGER RD offer parking?
No, 9758 RANGER RD does not offer parking.
Does 9758 RANGER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9758 RANGER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9758 RANGER RD have a pool?
No, 9758 RANGER RD does not have a pool.
Does 9758 RANGER RD have accessible units?
No, 9758 RANGER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9758 RANGER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9758 RANGER RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9758 RANGER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9758 RANGER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct
Fairfax, VA 22030
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia