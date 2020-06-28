9758 RANGER RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely 3 level townhouse in park-like setting, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, Large eat-in kitchen,fully fenced rear yard with patio, dressing area in master bedroom, Hardwood Floors throughout, New Carpet in Rec Rm, New paint throughout, Newer windows, across the street from Draper park, easy access to Fairfax High School, George Mason University, Vienna Metro. 1ST mo rent plus app fee required at application. Security Deposit equal to one month rent due prior to occupancy. All checks to be certified funds. Renters insurance required. Window blinds being purchased by Landlord. Park in # 9758 or any of the open spaces. This is a non-smoking property.