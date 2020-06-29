Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD.
3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD.
3976 Chain Bridge Road
No Longer Available
Location
3976 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location in downtown Fairfax City, walking distance to Fairfax City Hall, Courthouse, etcPriced at $17 plus Taxes.Two offices available. 1800 sqf and 1150 sqf.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. have any available units?
3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
Is 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. currently offering any rent specials?
3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. pet-friendly?
No, 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. offer parking?
No, 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. does not offer parking.
Does 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. have a pool?
No, 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. does not have a pool.
Does 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. have accessible units?
No, 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3976 CHAIN BRIDGE RD. does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
