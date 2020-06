Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Furnished home in very convenient Fairfax City location. Living, Dining Room and eat in kitchen. 2 BR's and 2 full baths. TV, all furniture, dishes, etc all included. Private yard with patio. Yard maintenance included in rent. Security System. Owner reserves use of upper BR's for storage and some parking. FURNISHED RENTAL ONLY.