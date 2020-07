Amenities

Charming 4BR/2full BA rambler with a large fenced in backyard. Three bedrooms and one full bath on the main level with hard wood floors. Kitchen with modern appliances. Beautiful deck that opens into a gorgeous large fenced in backyard. One bedroom with ensuite full bathroom and family room in basement. Close to the walking and biking trails,park and restaurants.