Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see home! Great community near Army Navy Country Club in Fairfax City. This 4 Bed 3 Bath trendy home, hardwood floors through-out the main and second levels. Lower-level features a carpeted Family Room & Bedroom. Modern updated kitchen. Entertain your family and friends in the spacious deck and backyard. Already built in tree house ** unique and fun. Close proximity to Cue Bus stop. Pets case by case.