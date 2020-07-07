All apartments in Fairfax
Location

3410 Hill Street, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Move in ready. Completely remodeled full brick home tucked away on 0.32 acre in the city of Fairfax!~ ~ Everything has been newly replaced/restored/revamped from flooring to paint, recess lights, plumbing, climate control, heating, electrical systems, energy efficiency windows and more~ This solidly built four sided brick home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a rarely available open layout to be perfect for entertainment~ An attached 1 car garage connects to a driveway that parks up to eight cars! ~Main level living has a Master bedroom with an attached private en suite/bathroom and a closet, 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a new Jack & Jill bath addition, a bright family room with wood burning fireplace, a dining room~ The modern kitchen equips with new cabinets, SS appliances, massive granite island/bar, and granite countertops~ Relax in a large sunroom/office overlooking trees in the backyard and an attached small cozy deck~ The fully finished lower level has a remolded recreation room, a 4th bedroom addition, a full bath and a walkout to the garage~ Spacious and beautiful LL could be used as an in-law suite~A large storage shed in the backyard to be conveyed~ No HOA!!~ This home is conveniently located just minutes from everything you need: easy quick access to major commuter routes, shopping, dining, entertainment: minutes to GMU, courthouse and Vienna metro~ Pay no attention to old photos, this home is now a beauty! ** Hurry, this incredible opportunity will not last long! ** (Open House: 1-4PM, Sat, 12/7. Welcome home!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 HILL STREET have any available units?
3410 HILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3410 HILL STREET have?
Some of 3410 HILL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 HILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3410 HILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 HILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3410 HILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3410 HILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3410 HILL STREET offers parking.
Does 3410 HILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 HILL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 HILL STREET have a pool?
No, 3410 HILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3410 HILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 3410 HILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 HILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 HILL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 HILL STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3410 HILL STREET has units with air conditioning.

