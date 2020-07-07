3410 HILL STREET

Amenities

Move in ready. Completely remodeled full brick home tucked away on 0.32 acre in the city of Fairfax!~ ~ Everything has been newly replaced/restored/revamped from flooring to paint, recess lights, plumbing, climate control, heating, electrical systems, energy efficiency windows and more~ This solidly built four sided brick home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a rarely available open layout to be perfect for entertainment~ An attached 1 car garage connects to a driveway that parks up to eight cars! ~Main level living has a Master bedroom with an attached private en suite/bathroom and a closet, 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a new Jack & Jill bath addition, a bright family room with wood burning fireplace, a dining room~ The modern kitchen equips with new cabinets, SS appliances, massive granite island/bar, and granite countertops~ Relax in a large sunroom/office overlooking trees in the backyard and an attached small cozy deck~ The fully finished lower level has a remolded recreation room, a 4th bedroom addition, a full bath and a walkout to the garage~ Spacious and beautiful LL could be used as an in-law suite~A large storage shed in the backyard to be conveyed~ No HOA!!~ This home is conveniently located just minutes from everything you need: easy quick access to major commuter routes, shopping, dining, entertainment: minutes to GMU, courthouse and Vienna metro~ Pay no attention to old photos, this home is now a beauty! ** Hurry, this incredible opportunity will not last long! ** (Open House: 1-4PM, Sat, 12/7. Welcome home!)