Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

3210 Beech Tree Court Available 08/01/19 Welcome Home! This is a Home YOU won't want to miss!!! - Available August 1. Fantastic property in a spectacular wooded setting. Spacious rooms and a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with center island where you can look out to the new backyard patio and entertainment area (yard is not fenced in). Separate dining room, living room with fireplace, warm family room, entry foyer powder room, beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. 3 bedrooms & 2 recently renovated bathrooms upstairs. Lower level has a bedroom with walkout, a two car garage, and a mud room/laundry room that will knock your socks off! Super location - bus to the Vienna metro! Walking distance to Fairfax High School and close to Downtown Fairfax. Restaurants, shopping, and attractions are just around the corner!

Multi year lease preferred.



Call 703-966-2232 for a tour today!



Apply at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult online.

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Dog on case-by-case basis with additional deposit. No Cats.



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5000504)