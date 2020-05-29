All apartments in Fairfax
Fairfax, VA
3210 Beech Tree Court
3210 Beech Tree Court

3210 Beech Tree Court
Location

3210 Beech Tree Court, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
3210 Beech Tree Court Available 08/01/19 Welcome Home! This is a Home YOU won't want to miss!!! - Available August 1. Fantastic property in a spectacular wooded setting. Spacious rooms and a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with center island where you can look out to the new backyard patio and entertainment area (yard is not fenced in). Separate dining room, living room with fireplace, warm family room, entry foyer powder room, beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. 3 bedrooms & 2 recently renovated bathrooms upstairs. Lower level has a bedroom with walkout, a two car garage, and a mud room/laundry room that will knock your socks off! Super location - bus to the Vienna metro! Walking distance to Fairfax High School and close to Downtown Fairfax. Restaurants, shopping, and attractions are just around the corner!
Multi year lease preferred.

Call 703-966-2232 for a tour today!

Apply at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult online.
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.
Dog on case-by-case basis with additional deposit. No Cats.

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5000504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Beech Tree Court have any available units?
3210 Beech Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3210 Beech Tree Court have?
Some of 3210 Beech Tree Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Beech Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Beech Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Beech Tree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 Beech Tree Court is pet friendly.
Does 3210 Beech Tree Court offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Beech Tree Court offers parking.
Does 3210 Beech Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Beech Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Beech Tree Court have a pool?
No, 3210 Beech Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Beech Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 3210 Beech Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Beech Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Beech Tree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 Beech Tree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 Beech Tree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
