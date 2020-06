Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a nice brick rambler in an established neighborhood at heart of Fairfax City, close to GMU & shopping. Beautiful backyard & nice neighbors. The home is well-maintained, Furnace & AC only a ~4 years old. Owners prefer a long-term lease. Small pets considered on case-by-case basis. Ice maker & water dispenser do not work. No more than 2 incomes to qualify, and no co-signers.