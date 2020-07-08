10818 WARWICK AVE

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable and updated Rambler is available for immediate move in! Fabulous location for walking to everything! Groceries, retail, restaurants as well as several trails throughout the Fairfax Woods neighborhood. This 2 level single family home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The Master Bedroom is located off the family room which gives it some additional privacy. The size is deceiving as it features both a living room as you enter and then a good sized family room that leads out to the large 1/4 acre fully fenced yard. Lower level rec room with laundry.