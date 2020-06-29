All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10813 Woodhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10813 Woodhaven Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

10813 Woodhaven Drive

10813 Woodhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10813 Woodhaven Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fairfax Cape Cod Home is Large and Updated! - This classic Cape Cod home in the heart of Fairfax is sure to please! Updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living area, renovated rec room & wet bar. HUGE flat fully fenced in yard! Three full bathrooms and four large bedrooms, and one with a secret reading cubby! Lawn mowing included in rent.

No cats. Limit one pet. Security deposit is equal to first months rent. Additional pet deposit if applicable.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

It wont last long! Schedule an appointment to see it today 703-966-2232. Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4295270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10813 Woodhaven Drive have any available units?
10813 Woodhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
Is 10813 Woodhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10813 Woodhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10813 Woodhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10813 Woodhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10813 Woodhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 10813 Woodhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10813 Woodhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10813 Woodhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10813 Woodhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 10813 Woodhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10813 Woodhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 10813 Woodhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10813 Woodhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10813 Woodhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10813 Woodhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10813 Woodhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq
Fairfax, VA 22031
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia