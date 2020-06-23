10700 Norman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Clean well cared for home in quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen, separate dining room, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement with full bath, storage room with shelves and closet, carport, 2 miles to Metro station, 3 blocks to busses and shopping, washer and dryer on first floor, central air conditioning, hot water baseboard heat, no smoking, no pets, 1,624 sq. ft. first floor, 1,557 sq. ft. basement. To schedule an appointment to see the property call C.J. Myers 703-473-7545



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/19521



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4823058)