Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3 finished levels in the heart of Fairfax City. New Stainless Steel Appliances coming June 1. 3 bedrooms and 3 full bath, plus a loft for home office use or extra storage. Maintenance free front lawn, hard woods on main level and newer wood floors upstairs. Freshly painted throughout. Kitchenette in basement. Close to cafes, shopping, courthouse, and GMU. Two assigned parking spots. Please schedule online.