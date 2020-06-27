All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:20 AM

10559 ASSEMBLY DR

10559 Assembly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10559 Assembly Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

No more than 2 incomes to qualify. No cosigners.3 Bedroom, 2 Full And 2 Half Bath Townhouse in The Assembly In Fairfax City! BRAND NEW WINDOWS THROUGHOUT! Townhouse Backs to Common Area And Has Walk-Out Basement (With Half Bath) With Fully Fenced Back Yard And A Patio. There Are Two Gas Fireplaces - One On Main Level And One On Lower Level. Main Level Has Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Half Bath, And Has Vinyl Plank Flooring In All But Kitchen. Kitchen Is Very Spacious With Room For Table And Chairs. Upper Level Has Master Suite And Two Additional Generous Sized Bedrooms And Hall Bath. Minutes From 66, Shopping, And Restaurants, You Can't Beat The Location! $55 Application Fee Applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10559 ASSEMBLY DR have any available units?
10559 ASSEMBLY DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 10559 ASSEMBLY DR have?
Some of 10559 ASSEMBLY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10559 ASSEMBLY DR currently offering any rent specials?
10559 ASSEMBLY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10559 ASSEMBLY DR pet-friendly?
No, 10559 ASSEMBLY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10559 ASSEMBLY DR offer parking?
Yes, 10559 ASSEMBLY DR offers parking.
Does 10559 ASSEMBLY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10559 ASSEMBLY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10559 ASSEMBLY DR have a pool?
No, 10559 ASSEMBLY DR does not have a pool.
Does 10559 ASSEMBLY DR have accessible units?
No, 10559 ASSEMBLY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10559 ASSEMBLY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10559 ASSEMBLY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10559 ASSEMBLY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10559 ASSEMBLY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
