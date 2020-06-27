10559 ASSEMBLY DR

Amenities

No more than 2 incomes to qualify. No cosigners.3 Bedroom, 2 Full And 2 Half Bath Townhouse in The Assembly In Fairfax City! BRAND NEW WINDOWS THROUGHOUT! Townhouse Backs to Common Area And Has Walk-Out Basement (With Half Bath) With Fully Fenced Back Yard And A Patio. There Are Two Gas Fireplaces - One On Main Level And One On Lower Level. Main Level Has Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Half Bath, And Has Vinyl Plank Flooring In All But Kitchen. Kitchen Is Very Spacious With Room For Table And Chairs. Upper Level Has Master Suite And Two Additional Generous Sized Bedrooms And Hall Bath. Minutes From 66, Shopping, And Restaurants, You Can't Beat The Location! $55 Application Fee Applies.