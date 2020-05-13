Rent Calculator
Fairfax, VA
10543 ASSEMBLY
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:10 AM
1 of 16
10543 ASSEMBLY
10543 Assembly Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10543 Assembly Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated with three level 4 inch brand new hard wood floors, brand New Kitchen with Quartz Ctops, All updated bathrooms, Recess lights, freshly painted ready for move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have any available units?
10543 ASSEMBLY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
What amenities does 10543 ASSEMBLY have?
Some of 10543 ASSEMBLY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10543 ASSEMBLY currently offering any rent specials?
10543 ASSEMBLY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10543 ASSEMBLY pet-friendly?
No, 10543 ASSEMBLY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY offer parking?
No, 10543 ASSEMBLY does not offer parking.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10543 ASSEMBLY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have a pool?
No, 10543 ASSEMBLY does not have a pool.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have accessible units?
No, 10543 ASSEMBLY does not have accessible units.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10543 ASSEMBLY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10543 ASSEMBLY does not have units with air conditioning.
