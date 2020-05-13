All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10543 ASSEMBLY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10543 ASSEMBLY
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:10 AM

10543 ASSEMBLY

10543 Assembly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10543 Assembly Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated with three level 4 inch brand new hard wood floors, brand New Kitchen with Quartz Ctops, All updated bathrooms, Recess lights, freshly painted ready for move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have any available units?
10543 ASSEMBLY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10543 ASSEMBLY have?
Some of 10543 ASSEMBLY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10543 ASSEMBLY currently offering any rent specials?
10543 ASSEMBLY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10543 ASSEMBLY pet-friendly?
No, 10543 ASSEMBLY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY offer parking?
No, 10543 ASSEMBLY does not offer parking.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10543 ASSEMBLY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have a pool?
No, 10543 ASSEMBLY does not have a pool.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have accessible units?
No, 10543 ASSEMBLY does not have accessible units.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10543 ASSEMBLY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10543 ASSEMBLY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10543 ASSEMBLY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia