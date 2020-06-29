All apartments in Fairfax
10317 RANGER ROAD
10317 RANGER ROAD

10317 Ranger Road · No Longer Available
Location

10317 Ranger Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Beautiful rambler with large addition is updated to provide you with a spacious home perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Quiet location at end of street backs to parkland. Private driveway with covered parking and lots of storage. Inside there is a completely renovated kitchen (2016) that provides lots of extra cabinets and prep space. Soft close white shaker cabinets with full extension drawers and quartz counter tops. High-end appliances include a GE Cafe 5-burner gas range with warming drawer and an attractive curved hood venting to the outside. There is a French door refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, Bosch quiet dishwasher, double bowl sink and cabinet microwave. Conveniently located on the main level, the master suite features a large walk-in closet and a gorgeous fully renovated (2011) en-suite bath. Extensive tile work includes a shower with soap and toiletries niches plus coordinating wall and floor tiles. A furniture-grade extra wide vanity gives you lots of prep and storage space. The hall bath, refurbished in 2016, offers an oversized replacement tub, tile surround with toiletries niches, a pedestal sink and a built-in storage closet. There are two other main level bedrooms as well as a large linen closet. The entire level boasts newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh, neutral paint.Downstairs, the walk-out lower level has an enormous rec room with a raised hearth fireplace as its centerpiece. There is an updated (2019) full bath and a spacious fourth bedroom. Additionally, the lower level has several storage rooms. One offers the brand new LG high efficiency washer & dryer and workbench. Another has a 2nd refrigerator, two steel shelving units and a closet with shelves. The main and lower levels both provide access to the homes spectacular fenced yard. Backing to parkland, you can enjoy treed vistas from the upper level deck or the lower level brick patio. Other outdoor amenities include a shed at the back of the carport and a large walk-in shed accessible from the backyard. As a Mosby Woods resident you will enjoy friendly community with no HOA. There is a pool in the neighborhood that you may join if you choose for a low annual rate. You can walk to several parks (including one a few houses away) restaurants and even the Vienna Metro (est 2.5 miles) makes for an easy commute to the Pentagon. Fairfax City provides fabulous services including free weekly trash pickup.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10317 RANGER ROAD have any available units?
10317 RANGER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10317 RANGER ROAD have?
Some of 10317 RANGER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10317 RANGER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10317 RANGER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 RANGER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10317 RANGER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10317 RANGER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10317 RANGER ROAD offers parking.
Does 10317 RANGER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10317 RANGER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 RANGER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 10317 RANGER ROAD has a pool.
Does 10317 RANGER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10317 RANGER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 RANGER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10317 RANGER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10317 RANGER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10317 RANGER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
