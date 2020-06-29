10317 RANGER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Beautiful rambler with large addition is updated to provide you with a spacious home perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Quiet location at end of street backs to parkland. Private driveway with covered parking and lots of storage. Inside there is a completely renovated kitchen (2016) that provides lots of extra cabinets and prep space. Soft close white shaker cabinets with full extension drawers and quartz counter tops. High-end appliances include a GE Cafe 5-burner gas range with warming drawer and an attractive curved hood venting to the outside. There is a French door refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, Bosch quiet dishwasher, double bowl sink and cabinet microwave. Conveniently located on the main level, the master suite features a large walk-in closet and a gorgeous fully renovated (2011) en-suite bath. Extensive tile work includes a shower with soap and toiletries niches plus coordinating wall and floor tiles. A furniture-grade extra wide vanity gives you lots of prep and storage space. The hall bath, refurbished in 2016, offers an oversized replacement tub, tile surround with toiletries niches, a pedestal sink and a built-in storage closet. There are two other main level bedrooms as well as a large linen closet. The entire level boasts newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh, neutral paint.Downstairs, the walk-out lower level has an enormous rec room with a raised hearth fireplace as its centerpiece. There is an updated (2019) full bath and a spacious fourth bedroom. Additionally, the lower level has several storage rooms. One offers the brand new LG high efficiency washer & dryer and workbench. Another has a 2nd refrigerator, two steel shelving units and a closet with shelves. The main and lower levels both provide access to the homes spectacular fenced yard. Backing to parkland, you can enjoy treed vistas from the upper level deck or the lower level brick patio. Other outdoor amenities include a shed at the back of the carport and a large walk-in shed accessible from the backyard. As a Mosby Woods resident you will enjoy friendly community with no HOA. There is a pool in the neighborhood that you may join if you choose for a low annual rate. You can walk to several parks (including one a few houses away) restaurants and even the Vienna Metro (est 2.5 miles) makes for an easy commute to the Pentagon. Fairfax City provides fabulous services including free weekly trash pickup.