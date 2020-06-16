All apartments in Fairfax
10222 Confederate Lane

10222 Confederate Lane
Location

10222 Confederate Lane, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please note this offer is a single family home so will not rent to groups of unrelated people. Property in Fairfax City, Mosby Woods neighborhood. Available now. Beautiful landscaped .25ac yard. Yard is fenced and very private with large patio. Formal spaces, including kitchen, dining, living, family (with real fireplace) rooms, are nicely laid out. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths are on top level. The 5th bedroom is on main level, with Â½ bath next to it and can be an excellent office next to living room. The house has gorgeous 3-season room addition with panoramic view. Nice hardwood oak is in most rooms. Unfinished partial basement offers tons of storage space or other utility uses. 1 car port is attached to the house.

Location is just minutes from Vienna/Fairfax Metro Station, I-66 and Beltway and revitalized Fairfax City center with new library, Main Street, shops etc. etc. Can walk or bike to the Metro and forget the traffic (or take the CUE bus which is very low cost with Metro transfer). Commercial centers such as Tysons, McLean and other in NoVA are near by. Plenty of fine dining walking distance.

Refundable deposit is 1-month rent. Home is ideal for families with 3 playgrounds and 25-yard neighborhood pool walking distance. Schools are Providence, Lanier and Fairfax. Small pets negotiable. Rent includes trash and recycling. Tenant pays other utilities and performs regular maintenance. Credit check will be required for lease approval.
You can view more neighborhood info at zillow.com or other sites.
The address is 10222 Confederate Lane, Fairfax, VA 22030

No group house arrangement, please.
Call: cell (571)426-9231 (Andy)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10222 Confederate Lane have any available units?
10222 Confederate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10222 Confederate Lane have?
Some of 10222 Confederate Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10222 Confederate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10222 Confederate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10222 Confederate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10222 Confederate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10222 Confederate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10222 Confederate Lane offers parking.
Does 10222 Confederate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10222 Confederate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10222 Confederate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10222 Confederate Lane has a pool.
Does 10222 Confederate Lane have accessible units?
No, 10222 Confederate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10222 Confederate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10222 Confederate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10222 Confederate Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10222 Confederate Lane has units with air conditioning.
