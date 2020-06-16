Amenities

Please note this offer is a single family home so will not rent to groups of unrelated people. Property in Fairfax City, Mosby Woods neighborhood. Available now. Beautiful landscaped .25ac yard. Yard is fenced and very private with large patio. Formal spaces, including kitchen, dining, living, family (with real fireplace) rooms, are nicely laid out. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths are on top level. The 5th bedroom is on main level, with Â½ bath next to it and can be an excellent office next to living room. The house has gorgeous 3-season room addition with panoramic view. Nice hardwood oak is in most rooms. Unfinished partial basement offers tons of storage space or other utility uses. 1 car port is attached to the house.



Location is just minutes from Vienna/Fairfax Metro Station, I-66 and Beltway and revitalized Fairfax City center with new library, Main Street, shops etc. etc. Can walk or bike to the Metro and forget the traffic (or take the CUE bus which is very low cost with Metro transfer). Commercial centers such as Tysons, McLean and other in NoVA are near by. Plenty of fine dining walking distance.



Refundable deposit is 1-month rent. Home is ideal for families with 3 playgrounds and 25-yard neighborhood pool walking distance. Schools are Providence, Lanier and Fairfax. Small pets negotiable. Rent includes trash and recycling. Tenant pays other utilities and performs regular maintenance. Credit check will be required for lease approval.

You can view more neighborhood info at zillow.com or other sites.

The address is 10222 Confederate Lane, Fairfax, VA 22030



No group house arrangement, please.

Call: cell (571)426-9231 (Andy)