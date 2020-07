8502 GEORGIAN PLACE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Rambler in a Park like setting on a cul-de-sac close with easy access to 236 and Braddock Road. Gleaming hardwood floors on main, newer carpet in basement. Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and black appliances. Breakfast area with bay window. Beautiful master bath with glass enclosed shower, dressing area and separate vanities and Walk-in closet. Lower level Rec. Room with brick FP and walk-out to rear yard. 4th Bedroom, den/play room and powder room on the lower level. Pets not allowed