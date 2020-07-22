Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8422 Richmond Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8422 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous remodeled unit, newer appliances, new paint, move in ready*** Conveniently located near Fort Belvoir ** For all inquires please contact BJ Singh - 703-608-5821
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have any available units?
8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax County, VA
.
What amenities does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax County
.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
