All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

8422 Richmond Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8422 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous remodeled unit, newer appliances, new paint, move in ready*** Conveniently located near Fort Belvoir ** For all inquires please contact BJ Singh - 703-608-5821

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have any available units?
8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8422 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln
Falls Church, VA 22042
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fairfax County Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAGlenmont, MDLowes Island, VANorth Kensington, MDBroadlands, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VA
Travilah, MDNeabsco, VAMontclair, VAChevy Chase, MDPotomac, MDDranesville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VASugarland Run, VAMcNair, VABrambleton, VABelmont, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University