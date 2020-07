Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Cape style home ideally located within minutes of Old Town, metro, beltway, shopping, dining. The home features 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Lots of natural light fills the main level family room & the living room complete with a picture window. Neutral colors throughout. The nice corner lot has plenty of room for a summer garden! Minimum 1 yr lease. Pet allowed with restrictions. Available April 1st, 2020