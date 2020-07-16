All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1

6610 Potomac Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6610 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA 22307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Urban sophisticates call Belle View home, hurry to call this meticulously maintained, fresh 2BR/1BA your home. B1 will be freshly painted for your arrival. 2015 updates included new Parquet Hardwood/Kitchen floor/Doors/Fridge/Blinds/Paint. Walking distance to shopping/restaurants, 3 pools, tennis courts included. Bus stop on block, minutes to Huntington Metro. Convenient to Old Town/DC/Belvoir/GW Parkway/495. For a tour of B1 go to: https://youtu.be/3tTp3ATc3JYFor a tour of the building and neighborhood: go to https://youtu.be/ynJ1mXI21rw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 have any available units?
6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 have?
Some of 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1's amenities include pool, tennis court, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 currently offering any rent specials?
6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 pet-friendly?
No, 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 offer parking?
No, 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 does not offer parking.
Does 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 have a pool?
Yes, 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 has a pool.
Does 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 have accessible units?
No, 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr
Fairfax County, VA 22309
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Fairfax County Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAGlenmont, MDLowes Island, VANorth Kensington, MDBroadlands, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VA
Travilah, MDNeabsco, VAMontclair, VAChevy Chase, MDPotomac, MDDranesville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VASugarland Run, VAMcNair, VABrambleton, VABelmont, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity