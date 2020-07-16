6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1

Amenities
Urban sophisticates call Belle View home, hurry to call this meticulously maintained, fresh 2BR/1BA your home. B1 will be freshly painted for your arrival. 2015 updates included new Parquet Hardwood/Kitchen floor/Doors/Fridge/Blinds/Paint. Walking distance to shopping/restaurants, 3 pools, tennis courts included. Bus stop on block, minutes to Huntington Metro. Convenient to Old Town/DC/Belvoir/GW Parkway/495. For a tour of B1 go to: https://youtu.be/3tTp3ATc3JYFor a tour of the building and neighborhood: go to https://youtu.be/ynJ1mXI21rw