6538 10th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Bright & Spacious end-unit towhnhome in Alexandria! - Beautiful end-unit townhome with lots of natural light, gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath. Tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood surrounded by well-landscaped green space and just a couple blocks to the Potomac River. The community has an outdoor pool and tennis courts, plus off-street parking.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease terms

* $50 application fee required per adult applicant

* 1 months rent security deposit required

* Tenant pays all utilities

* Pets are accepted on a case by case basis

* 12 month min lease



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and submit $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE4805153)