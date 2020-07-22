All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

6501 10TH St

6501 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6501 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA 22307

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7df415308b ---- Quiet community with mature trees, ample parking, community building and pool. Walk to shopping center, Mt. Vernon Rec Center, and Potomac River trails. Minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Upper level unit offers wood floors, fresh paint, and balcony. White on white kitchen with granite and gas cooking. Laundry on 1st floor. **FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Countertop(S) Granite Shades/Blinds Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 10TH St have any available units?
6501 10TH St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 6501 10TH St have?
Some of 6501 10TH St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 10TH St currently offering any rent specials?
6501 10TH St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 10TH St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 10TH St is pet friendly.
Does 6501 10TH St offer parking?
Yes, 6501 10TH St offers parking.
Does 6501 10TH St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 10TH St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 10TH St have a pool?
Yes, 6501 10TH St has a pool.
Does 6501 10TH St have accessible units?
No, 6501 10TH St does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 10TH St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 10TH St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6501 10TH St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6501 10TH St does not have units with air conditioning.
