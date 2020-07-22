6501 10TH St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7df415308b ---- Quiet community with mature trees, ample parking, community building and pool. Walk to shopping center, Mt. Vernon Rec Center, and Potomac River trails. Minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Upper level unit offers wood floors, fresh paint, and balcony. White on white kitchen with granite and gas cooking. Laundry on 1st floor. **FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos. Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Countertop(S) Granite Shades/Blinds Wood Floors