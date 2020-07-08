5002 DULCE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This beautiful home in sought after Canterbury Woods has 5 bedrooms, & 3 Full baths. Large Kitchen, Dining room & Living Room with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath on the main level. Great Deck to hang out in the backyard and grill. Lower Level has been recently updated with renovated hall bath and 2 additional bedrooms. Surrounded by mature trees on a Cul De Sac for added privacy. Fresh paint throughout the house, new lower level flooring and refinished main level floors. Pets on a Case by Case basis with additional pet deposit.