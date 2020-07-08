All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 5002 DULCE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
5002 DULCE COURT
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

5002 DULCE COURT

5002 Dulce Court · (703) 679-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5002 Dulce Court, Fairfax County, VA 22003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This beautiful home in sought after Canterbury Woods has 5 bedrooms, & 3 Full baths. Large Kitchen, Dining room & Living Room with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath on the main level. Great Deck to hang out in the backyard and grill. Lower Level has been recently updated with renovated hall bath and 2 additional bedrooms. Surrounded by mature trees on a Cul De Sac for added privacy. Fresh paint throughout the house, new lower level flooring and refinished main level floors. Pets on a Case by Case basis with additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 DULCE COURT have any available units?
5002 DULCE COURT has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5002 DULCE COURT have?
Some of 5002 DULCE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 DULCE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5002 DULCE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 DULCE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5002 DULCE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5002 DULCE COURT offer parking?
No, 5002 DULCE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5002 DULCE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 DULCE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 DULCE COURT have a pool?
No, 5002 DULCE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5002 DULCE COURT have accessible units?
No, 5002 DULCE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 DULCE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 DULCE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5002 DULCE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5002 DULCE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5002 DULCE COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Fairfax County Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAGlenmont, MDLowes Island, VANorth Kensington, MDBroadlands, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VA
Travilah, MDNeabsco, VAMontclair, VAChevy Chase, MDPotomac, MDDranesville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VASugarland Run, VAMcNair, VABrambleton, VABelmont, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity