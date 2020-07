Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATED WITHIN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO 66, 50, 7100 AND MAJOR SHOPPING CENTERS. FULLY FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, FAMILY ROOM AND AN EXTRA ROOM. NEWER CARPET AND PAINT UPSTAIRS. COMES WITH 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES!!! Fully fenced backyard! Deluxe master bathroom with separate shower and jacuzzi tub as well as a walk-in closet. Contact us for a showing today. Pets are case-by-case. Owner prefers a 2 year lease. Lawn service includes mowing of the front yard.